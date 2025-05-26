Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Incursion

Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting 96 Ukrainian drones, with six targeted at the Moscow region. As a precaution, Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended flights, according to Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.

26-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Russia's defence ministry announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted 96 drones, launched by Ukraine, with six aimed specifically at the Moscow region.

In response to the security threat, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, reported a temporary halt in flights at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

This incident highlighted the rising tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of robust air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

