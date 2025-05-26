Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Incursion

On Monday, Russia's defence ministry announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted 96 drones, launched by Ukraine, with six aimed specifically at the Moscow region.

In response to the security threat, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, reported a temporary halt in flights at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

This incident highlighted the rising tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of robust air defense systems.

