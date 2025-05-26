Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Incursion
Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting 96 Ukrainian drones, with six targeted at the Moscow region. As a precaution, Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended flights, according to Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.
This incident highlighted the rising tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of robust air defense systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
