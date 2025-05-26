Left Menu

Government-Owned Non-Bank Financial Institutions Set to Expand Market Share

India's state-owned non-bank financial institutions are poised for growth, according to S&P Global Ratings. These entities, benefiting from government support and strategic sector roles, are expected to gain market share, supporting economic development. Despite mixed asset quality, credit costs are improving, and key entities anticipate scaling operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a new assessment, S&P Global Ratings forecasts significant growth for India's government-owned non-bank financial institutions over the coming years. These entities are slated to increase their market presence, bolstered by their crucial role in economic development, as outlined in the report 'Indian Government-Owned Financial Institutions: In The Fast Lane.'

S&P credit analyst Deepali Seth-Chhabria highlighted the sector's alignment with national strategic goals, emphasizing that government-related entities (GREs) enjoy reinforced support from the government. This support stems from their policy role, granting them financial flexibility, access to more affordable funding, and avenues for asset quality enhancement.

The report anticipates a 15% annual loan growth for financial GREs, propelled by strategic policy mandates. Key players such as the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) are expected to expand significantly from their current low bases. While some non-banks face exposure to weaker borrowers, sovereign backing and government guarantees help mitigate this risk, according to S&P analyst Geeta Chugh.

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

