Left Menu

Mobilise App Lab Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO

Mobilise App Lab Limited plans to open its Initial Public Offering on February 23, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 20.09 Crore. The IPO proceeds will fund product development, business expansion, and infrastructure. The company targets scaling operations and expanding its SaaS solutions across various sectors and markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:36 IST
Mobilise App Lab Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – Mobilise App Lab Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 23, 2026, with a target to raise ₹ 20.09 Crore. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, with a total issue size of 25,12,000 equity shares.

Proceeds from the IPO will support critical initiatives, including product development, business expansion, and infrastructure enhancement. The company aims to bolster its presence across domestic markets, leveraging the funds to drive the organization's growth trajectory.

Mr. Ashish Sharma, Managing Director, emphasized the company's focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation in the SaaS market. With a strong leadership team and a strategic approach, Mobilise App Lab is poised to capitalize on the increasing digital adoption in India's enterprise software landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India
2
Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

 Global
3
Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

 Global
4
Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026