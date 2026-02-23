Mobilise App Lab Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO
Mobilise App Lab Limited plans to open its Initial Public Offering on February 23, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 20.09 Crore. The IPO proceeds will fund product development, business expansion, and infrastructure. The company targets scaling operations and expanding its SaaS solutions across various sectors and markets.
Mumbai, India – Mobilise App Lab Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 23, 2026, with a target to raise ₹ 20.09 Crore. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, with a total issue size of 25,12,000 equity shares.
Proceeds from the IPO will support critical initiatives, including product development, business expansion, and infrastructure enhancement. The company aims to bolster its presence across domestic markets, leveraging the funds to drive the organization's growth trajectory.
Mr. Ashish Sharma, Managing Director, emphasized the company's focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation in the SaaS market. With a strong leadership team and a strategic approach, Mobilise App Lab is poised to capitalize on the increasing digital adoption in India's enterprise software landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
