Mumbai Metro Line 3: Infrastructure Under Siege by Monsoon

Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were abruptly halted after torrential rains flooded an underground station, officials confirmed Monday. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) acted swiftly, citing safety concerns due to waterlogged conditions at the Acharya Atre Chowk station.

The flooding incident, occurring along the 33-km long Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR underground metro corridor, has raised questions about the construction integrity and monsoon preparedness of the metro infrastructure. The MMRC reported that intense rainfall led to water seeping into the under-construction entry/exit areas, causing the collapse of an RCC water-retaining wall.

As a precaution, operations were suspended between Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk, though services from Aarey JVLR to Worli continue undisrupted. Viral videos show severe waterlogging within the station, with rainwater leaking down escalators and structural damage noticeable. Metro Line 3 is Mumbai's pioneering fully underground metro, still under phased construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)