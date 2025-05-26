Left Menu

Simpliwork Offices Expands with Major Lease in Bengaluru

Simpliwork Offices has leased 1.32 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru to meet the growing need for flexible workspaces. The firm plans to nearly double its managed office space in two years. CEO Kunal Walia emphasizes the demand for agile office solutions and the company's commitment to supporting business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating demand for dynamic office spaces, Simpliwork Offices has secured a lease for 1.32 lakh square feet in Bengaluru. The acquisition spans two prominent commercial complexes, Pardhanani Wilshire III and Sumadhura Capitol Towers.

Simpliwork's current operations cover about 4.5 million square feet, and the company aims to double this to approximately 9 to 9.5 million square feet within two years. CEO & Founder Kunal Walia underscores the unprecedented demand for adaptable infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of enterprises.

Walia stated that their expansion in Bengaluru underscores their confidence in the city's growth potential and commitment to cultivating cutting-edge office environments. Established in 2018, Simpliwork operates over 85 centers across key Indian cities.

