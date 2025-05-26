Simpliwork Offices Expands with Major Lease in Bengaluru

In response to the escalating demand for dynamic office spaces, Simpliwork Offices has secured a lease for 1.32 lakh square feet in Bengaluru. The acquisition spans two prominent commercial complexes, Pardhanani Wilshire III and Sumadhura Capitol Towers.

Simpliwork's current operations cover about 4.5 million square feet, and the company aims to double this to approximately 9 to 9.5 million square feet within two years. CEO & Founder Kunal Walia underscores the unprecedented demand for adaptable infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of enterprises.

Walia stated that their expansion in Bengaluru underscores their confidence in the city's growth potential and commitment to cultivating cutting-edge office environments. Established in 2018, Simpliwork operates over 85 centers across key Indian cities.