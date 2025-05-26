Left Menu

U.S.-Europe Trade Talks Offer Respite as Bond Yields Edge Higher

Euro zone bond yields rose slightly after the U.S. withdrew its tariff threat on European imports, easing economic slowdown fears. Renewed trade negotiations between the U.S. and Europe, led by a phone discussion between President Trump and Commission President von der Leyen, have spurred market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:38 IST
U.S.-Europe Trade Talks Offer Respite as Bond Yields Edge Higher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields saw a minor upturn on Monday, as the United States pulled back from imposing steeper trade tariffs on European imports, relieving concerns of an intensified economic deceleration.

U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated a July 9 deadline for progressing negotiations. A spokesperson from the European Commission mentioned a recent phone exchange between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump revitalized the trade discussions. Analysts caution that while tensions have eased, future volatility in trade policy remains probable.

Attention now turns towards European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's upcoming comments, and the ECB's policy meeting forecasted to determine a significant rate cut decision. Meanwhile, German 10-year bond yields showed a slight increase, and market activity remains subdued due to public holidays in the U.S. and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025