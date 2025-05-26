U.S.-Europe Trade Talks Offer Respite as Bond Yields Edge Higher

Euro zone government bond yields saw a minor upturn on Monday, as the United States pulled back from imposing steeper trade tariffs on European imports, relieving concerns of an intensified economic deceleration.

U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated a July 9 deadline for progressing negotiations. A spokesperson from the European Commission mentioned a recent phone exchange between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump revitalized the trade discussions. Analysts caution that while tensions have eased, future volatility in trade policy remains probable.

Attention now turns towards European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's upcoming comments, and the ECB's policy meeting forecasted to determine a significant rate cut decision. Meanwhile, German 10-year bond yields showed a slight increase, and market activity remains subdued due to public holidays in the U.S. and Britain.

