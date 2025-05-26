Left Menu

India's Mining and Construction Equipment Sector: A USD 45 Billion Vision by 2030

India’s mining and construction equipment sector is poised to reach USD 45 billion by 2030. Currently valued at USD 16 billion, it has been growing rapidly with a 19% CAGR. A CII-Kearney report outlines a Vision 2030 to establish India as a global hub, enhancing infrastructure and creating millions of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:54 IST
India's Mining and Construction Equipment Sector: A USD 45 Billion Vision by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's mining and construction equipment (MCE) sector is on a trajectory to achieve a remarkable milestone, with an anticipated valuation of USD 45 billion by 2030. A recent report by CII-Kearney highlights this growth, showing a significant leap from the current USD 16 billion valuation.

The Vision 2030 initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Kearney outlines a robust plan to establish India as a global leader in the MCE sector. This sector is pivotal in shaping infrastructure, energy, and industrial growth, contributing substantially to the global GDP and providing significant employment opportunities.

To harness the full potential of this vision, the report suggests several strategic recommendations. These include creating a single nodal agency for governance, instituting a tailored Production Linked Incentive scheme, promoting technological innovation and exports, and revising tax and import duties, thereby fostering a conducive environment for rapid sectoral growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025