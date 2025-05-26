Left Menu

Hi-Tech Pipes: Forging Ahead with Record Profits and Revenue Growth

Hi-Tech Pipes reported a significant 59% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching around Rs 18 crore, driven by increased income and sales volume. For the fiscal year FY25, the company achieved a 66% rise in total net profit and recorded robust revenue growth, emphasizing their strategic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:53 IST
Hi-Tech Pipes: Forging Ahead with Record Profits and Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hi-Tech Pipes, a prominent player in the steel pipe manufacturing sector, announced a substantial 59% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling approximately Rs 18 crore. The leap reflects the company's strengthened financial position, attributed largely to increased income and a notable uptick in sales volume.

Comparatively, the firm had reported a net profit of Rs 11.12 crore during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Total income for the company surged to Rs 733.75 crore, up from Rs 680.75 crore, indicating robust growth and demand for their products.

Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hi-Tech Pipes, highlighted FY25 as a pivotal year, showcasing a 66% increase in overall profitability and 14% revenue growth. This achievement is credited to operational excellence and strategic capacity expansion across their six integrated manufacturing facilities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025