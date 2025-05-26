Hi-Tech Pipes: Forging Ahead with Record Profits and Revenue Growth

Hi-Tech Pipes, a prominent player in the steel pipe manufacturing sector, announced a substantial 59% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling approximately Rs 18 crore. The leap reflects the company's strengthened financial position, attributed largely to increased income and a notable uptick in sales volume.

Comparatively, the firm had reported a net profit of Rs 11.12 crore during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Total income for the company surged to Rs 733.75 crore, up from Rs 680.75 crore, indicating robust growth and demand for their products.

Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hi-Tech Pipes, highlighted FY25 as a pivotal year, showcasing a 66% increase in overall profitability and 14% revenue growth. This achievement is credited to operational excellence and strategic capacity expansion across their six integrated manufacturing facilities in India.

