Mumbai Metro Line 3 Faces Waterlogging Woes Amidst Heavy Rains
Heavy rains led to the suspension of operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli due to flooding at the underground station. Videos captured extensive waterlogging, sparking concerns over construction quality and preparedness. Services remain operational from Aarey JVLR to Worli.
Operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 were halted on Monday due to severe flooding caused by intense rainfall, impacting the stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) suspended services after the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station was inundated.
Videos shared on social media showed alarming scenes of water seeping into the station, with issues like rainwater leaks along escalators and a collapsed false ceiling. The situation has raised significant concerns about construction quality and the station's monsoon preparedness.
The MMRC clarified that the seepage stemmed from a utility-related collapse of an RCC water-retaining wall. Although services remain unaffected between Aarey JVLR and Worli, the incident has sparked sharp criticism from political figures and raised questions about the timing of the station's inauguration.
