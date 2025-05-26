Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Faces Waterlogging Woes Amidst Heavy Rains

Heavy rains led to the suspension of operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli due to flooding at the underground station. Videos captured extensive waterlogging, sparking concerns over construction quality and preparedness. Services remain operational from Aarey JVLR to Worli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:31 IST
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Faces Waterlogging Woes Amidst Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 were halted on Monday due to severe flooding caused by intense rainfall, impacting the stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) suspended services after the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station was inundated.

Videos shared on social media showed alarming scenes of water seeping into the station, with issues like rainwater leaks along escalators and a collapsed false ceiling. The situation has raised significant concerns about construction quality and the station's monsoon preparedness.

The MMRC clarified that the seepage stemmed from a utility-related collapse of an RCC water-retaining wall. Although services remain unaffected between Aarey JVLR and Worli, the incident has sparked sharp criticism from political figures and raised questions about the timing of the station's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025