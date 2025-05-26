Left Menu

US-India Trade Relations: The Untapped 'Hidden Surplus'

A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative challenges US President Donald Trump's narrative of a trade deficit with India, arguing that the US benefits significantly from economic exchanges like education and digital services, resulting in a 'hidden surplus'. The report urges India to negotiate confidently for a fair trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:00 IST
US-India Trade Relations: The Untapped 'Hidden Surplus'
National flags of India and the US (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has disputed US President Donald Trump's claims about the trade deficit with India, presenting evidence of a "hidden surplus" favoring the United States. The report argues that while the US recorded a USD 44.4 billion trade deficit with India for 2024-25, it misunderstood the broader economic relationship.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava asserts that focusing solely on goods trade provides an incomplete narrative, as the US quietly earns between USD 80-85 billion annually from India through education, digital services, and other sectors. Education alone brings over USD 25 billion from Indian students studying in the US annually.

Furthermore, US tech giants and financial institutions derive substantial revenue from operations in India. GTRI states that these massive earnings indicate that the US is not disadvantaged but rather a significant beneficiary of its trade relationship with India, urging India to approach trade negotiations with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025