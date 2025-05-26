US-India Trade Relations: The Untapped 'Hidden Surplus'
A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative challenges US President Donald Trump's narrative of a trade deficit with India, arguing that the US benefits significantly from economic exchanges like education and digital services, resulting in a 'hidden surplus'. The report urges India to negotiate confidently for a fair trade agreement.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has disputed US President Donald Trump's claims about the trade deficit with India, presenting evidence of a "hidden surplus" favoring the United States. The report argues that while the US recorded a USD 44.4 billion trade deficit with India for 2024-25, it misunderstood the broader economic relationship.
GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava asserts that focusing solely on goods trade provides an incomplete narrative, as the US quietly earns between USD 80-85 billion annually from India through education, digital services, and other sectors. Education alone brings over USD 25 billion from Indian students studying in the US annually.
Furthermore, US tech giants and financial institutions derive substantial revenue from operations in India. GTRI states that these massive earnings indicate that the US is not disadvantaged but rather a significant beneficiary of its trade relationship with India, urging India to approach trade negotiations with confidence.
