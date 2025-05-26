Left Menu

Government Lifts Port Restrictions on Leather Exports

The government has lifted port restrictions on various types of leather exports, such as finished, wet blue, and El tanned leather. The move, backed by sector exporters, also eliminates the need for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), potentially boosting leather exports significantly.

Government Lifts Port Restrictions on Leather Exports
The government has lifted port restrictions on exports of certain leather types, including finished, wet blue, and El tanned. This announcement was welcomed by leather exporters.

Additionally, the requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) for finished, wet blue, crust, and El tanned leather has been revoked.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed in a notification that these changes are effective immediately. Exporters believe this will enhance trade by making the process more efficient.

