PTC India's Profit Soars Fourfold in Q4 Amid Strategic Divestments

On Monday, PTC India, a prominent power trading solutions provider, announced a more than fourfold surge in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 371.87 crore for the March quarter. This increase is primarily attributed to an exceptional gain of Rs 305.96 crore following the divestment of its subsidiary PTC Energy Ltd to ONGC Green.

The company's latest regulatory filings revealed a notable drop in total quarterly income to Rs 3,030.51 crore from the previous year's Rs 3,510.02 crore. Additionally, the board has recommended a final dividend rate of 67 percent per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a robust financial strategy despite the downturn in overall income.

PTC India's trading volume for FY 2024-25 rose to 82.75 BUs, and consulting income contributed Rs 50.35 crore. Chairman & Managing Director Manoj Kumar Jhawar highlighted that short-term trade growth, improved margins, and strategic investment management were key contributors to the company's financial achievements for the fiscal year.