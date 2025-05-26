Left Menu

SpiceJet Escapes Rs 1,300 Crore Claim by KAL Airways and Maran

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking more than Rs 1,300 crore in damages from SpiceJet. Previously rejected by an Arbitral Tribunal and a single judge bench, the decision favors SpiceJet, maintaining the airline's position against these substantial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A division bench of the Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of SpiceJet, dismissing a substantial legal challenge from KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran.

The claim for over Rs 1,300 crore in damages, originally dismissed by an Arbitral Tribunal, was reexamined and subsequently rejected by both a single judge bench and now a division bench of the court.

SpiceJet, once promoted by KAL Airways and Maran, stands unburdened by these claims after this decisive legal victory, reinforcing its defense against the damages sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

