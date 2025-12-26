Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to visit Puri, Konark during three-day Odisha tour

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:29 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar to visit Puri, Konark during three-day Odisha tour
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday on a three-day visit to the state, officials said.

Kumar will visit Puri on December 27 and offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple before proceeding to the Konark Sun Temple, an official said on Friday.

His itinerary for Sunday includes visits to heritage village Raghurajpur, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves and the Mukteswar temple.

On December 29 (Monday), the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over a meeting of booth-level officers (BLOs) at the auditorium of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here at 3 pm. He is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar later that night, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

 India
2
Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

 India
3
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their ...

 Yemen
4
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025