Meghalaya BJP condemns attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations, demands strict punishment

Amidst reports of attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations in parts of the country, the Meghalaya unit of the BJP on Friday demanded the strictest punishment for those involved, asserting that every citizen has the constitutional right to celebrate festivals freely and without fear.

State BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said Christmas symbolises love, harmony and unity, and is celebrated across communities in India with equal zeal and reverence.

''It is painful to see a handful of people indulging in acts of hate with the sole objective of disrupting and disrespecting the spirit of Christmas and its message of universal love. Such acts go against the very nature of Indian civilisation and attack the values we hold dear,'' Kharkrang said in a statement.

He said the BJP firmly believes in the unity and equality of all religions and remains committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting every citizen's right to celebrate festivals in a manner they deem fit.

Rejecting attempts to politicise criminal acts, Kharkrang said some parties were trying to portray isolated incidents involving ''petty criminals'' as organised or orchestrated programmes for narrow political gains.

''The prime minister, along with senior party leaders, participates in Christmas services year after year, including in 2025. This sets an example of inclusivity and mutual respect for every member of our party,'' he added.

Kharkrang said the party stands with citizens across the country in demanding that those responsible for the incidents be arrested, tried and punished under the strictest provisions of law.

He added that leaders and office-bearers of the party in Meghalaya are in constant touch with counterparts in states where such incidents have been reported, including Assam, to ensure that no individual involved in such acts evades punishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)