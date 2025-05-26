Left Menu

Major Infrastructure Boost: Three New Bridges Approved in Chamba

The Central government has sanctioned the construction of three bridges on National Highway 154 A in Chamba, with a budget of Rs 104.32 crore. BJP MP Harsh Mahajan met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who assured him of addressing his requests, resulting in the prompt approval of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:09 IST
Major Infrastructure Boost: Three New Bridges Approved in Chamba
Harsh Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant infrastructure development, the Central government has approved the construction of three bridges on National Highway 154 A in Chamba, with a substantial investment of Rs 104.32 crore. The announcement was made by BJP MP Harsh Mahajan on Monday.

Mahajan revealed that he recently met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi to discuss the critical infrastructure needs in the Chamba district. During their meeting, he submitted several requests, which Gadkari assured would be addressed swiftly.

The approval was officially communicated to Mahajan in a letter from the Union Ministry, confirming that the bridges would be constructed at Bhatti Nala and in the Luna and Keru areas of Chamba. Mahajan expressed his gratitude to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for prioritizing this essential development.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025