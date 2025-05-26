Major Infrastructure Boost: Three New Bridges Approved in Chamba

In a significant infrastructure development, the Central government has approved the construction of three bridges on National Highway 154 A in Chamba, with a substantial investment of Rs 104.32 crore. The announcement was made by BJP MP Harsh Mahajan on Monday.

Mahajan revealed that he recently met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi to discuss the critical infrastructure needs in the Chamba district. During their meeting, he submitted several requests, which Gadkari assured would be addressed swiftly.

The approval was officially communicated to Mahajan in a letter from the Union Ministry, confirming that the bridges would be constructed at Bhatti Nala and in the Luna and Keru areas of Chamba. Mahajan expressed his gratitude to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for prioritizing this essential development.