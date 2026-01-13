Building Bridges: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Areas of Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The dialogue centered on enhancing collaboration in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense.

According to Jaishankar, both parties agreed to keep the conversation going on these key sectors to strengthen the bilateral relationship. The minister shared details of the meeting on social media, highlighting the mutual commitment to these significant areas.

"Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defense, and energy," Jaishankar remarked on social platforms. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of ongoing communication on these and other pressing global issues.

