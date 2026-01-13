Left Menu

Building Bridges: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Areas of Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a discussion concerning collaborative efforts on trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense. Both leaders committed to maintaining communication on these vital issues in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST
Building Bridges: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Areas of Cooperation
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The dialogue centered on enhancing collaboration in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense.

According to Jaishankar, both parties agreed to keep the conversation going on these key sectors to strengthen the bilateral relationship. The minister shared details of the meeting on social media, highlighting the mutual commitment to these significant areas.

"Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defense, and energy," Jaishankar remarked on social platforms. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of ongoing communication on these and other pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026