Building Bridges: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Areas of Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a discussion concerning collaborative efforts on trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense. Both leaders committed to maintaining communication on these vital issues in the future.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The dialogue centered on enhancing collaboration in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense.
According to Jaishankar, both parties agreed to keep the conversation going on these key sectors to strengthen the bilateral relationship. The minister shared details of the meeting on social media, highlighting the mutual commitment to these significant areas.
"Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defense, and energy," Jaishankar remarked on social platforms. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of ongoing communication on these and other pressing global issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion
Operation Sindoor: Strategic Shifts and the Future of Indian Defense
U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Critical Military Aid to Nigeria
Precision Strikes, Strategic Defense: Lessons from Operation Sindoor
Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense with New Systems