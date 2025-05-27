Indian Markets Open in Red Amid Global Uncertainties

Indian stock markets experienced a downturn at the start of Tuesday's trading, signaling potential volatility ahead. The unstable environment arises from global uncertainties and mixed signals domestically. The BSE Sensex plummeted 430 points while the Nifty 50 saw a 0.5 percent decline, reflecting investor caution.

Major NSE losers included Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, and NTPC. Ajay Bagga, a market expert, noted the tepid market start, cautioning that the monthly derivative series expiry on Thursday may contribute to further volatility, echoing patterns observed on Monday.

The Bank of Japan's annual conference in Tokyo commenced, highlighting economic worries and inflation. Asian markets opened lacklustre, with investors looking to US markets for direction. Akshay Chinchalkar of Axis Securities remarked on Nifty's performance, noting its resilience above the 25000 threshold amid sectoral support from IT, Auto, Metals, Construction, and Consumer Goods.

The investor mood globally remains mixed due to geopolitical factors. The upcoming week from May 28-31, 2025, will introduce significant economic data releases across major economies, crucial for shaping global market expectations and sentiment. Key data points include India's industrial production and GDP figures, and the US's FOMC meeting minutes and GDP data.