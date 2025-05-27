Signzy: Pioneering India's RegTech Surge with Global FCC Recognition

Signzy, a prominent player in the global RegTech landscape, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 11th spot in the Everest Group's prestigious list of the top 50 Financial Crime and Compliance Technology Providers for 2025. Based in Bengaluru, Signzy stands out as the only Indian company to earn this accolade, underlining India's expanding footprint in the rapidly evolving field of regulatory technology.

Everest Group's annual compilation serves as a benchmark for identifying leading technology providers enabling financial institutions to counteract financial crime and streamline compliance processes. This year's evaluation, which included over 200 companies worldwide, was based on four critical parameters: business growth, solution range, innovation, and global presence. The report emphasizes transformative tech areas such as digital identity verification and risk intelligence that are reshaping the Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) landscape.

Ankit Ratan, Co-founder & CEO, emphasized the recognition as a testament to Signzy's dedication to providing intelligent, scalable solutions that support financial institutions in navigating complex regulatory environments. Established in 2015, Signzy has carved a niche by offering AI-driven compliance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the Indian banking sector. The company's innovative approach not only bolsters digital identity authentication but also enhances fraud detection and regulatory compliance processes.

