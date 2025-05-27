Meloni Advocates for the EU's Capital Market Union Completion
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged the swift completion of the European Union's capital markets union to prevent capital flight. Speaking at the Confindustria assembly in Bologna, Meloni emphasized the necessity of unifying the market to enhance financial stability within the EU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stressed the urgent need for the completion of the European Union's capital markets union. Her call to action aims to prevent a potential capital flight from the bloc.
Addressing the annual assembly of business lobby Confindustria in Bologna, Meloni highlighted the importance of unifying the EU's financial systems to ensure economic stability.
Meloni's remarks underscore the significance of the capital markets union as a critical step towards safeguarding the financial integrity of the European Union.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bologna's Iconic Garisenda Tower Set for Stabilization by 2028
AC Milan and Bologna Ready for High-Stakes Coppa Italia Clash
AC Milan and Bologna Set for Historic Italian Cup Clash
Dan Ndoye's Heroics End Bologna's 51-Year Trophy Drought
Bologna Triumphs: A Historic Coppa Italia Victory After 51 Years