Meloni Advocates for the EU's Capital Market Union Completion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stressed the urgent need for the completion of the European Union's capital markets union. Her call to action aims to prevent a potential capital flight from the bloc.

Addressing the annual assembly of business lobby Confindustria in Bologna, Meloni highlighted the importance of unifying the EU's financial systems to ensure economic stability.

Meloni's remarks underscore the significance of the capital markets union as a critical step towards safeguarding the financial integrity of the European Union.

