Terra Motors Expands into India's Electric Vehicle Market

Terra Motors, a Japanese electric vehicle manufacturer, has expanded its presence in India by introducing the KYORO+ three-wheeler. The company aims to secure a 5-8% market share in the electric three-wheeler segment and plans to establish 100 dealerships, scaling its production capacity to 5,000 units monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Terra Motors has announced a significant expansion of its operations in India. On Tuesday, the company unveiled the KYORO+ electric three-wheeler, aiming to enhance its presence in an increasingly competitive market.

Terra Motors, which already holds a considerable share of the electric rickshaw market in India, aims to capture around 5-8% of the electric three-wheeler segment. To achieve this, the company is set to scale up its production capabilities and expand its dealership network to 100 outlets nationwide.

According to Go Suzuki, Managing Director of Terra Motors India, the company plans to ramp up production to 5,000 units monthly. Additionally, founder Toru Tokushige emphasized Terra's commitment to being a leader in the evolution of electric mobility. Alongside vehicle manufacturing, the company also focuses on developing its EV charging infrastructure through its Terra Charge division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

