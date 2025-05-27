Left Menu

RCF Sees Dip in Q4 Profits Amid Lower Sales

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd reported a 24% decline in net profit for Q4 of the 2024-25 fiscal year, with earnings dropping to Rs 72.46 crore due to lower sales. Despite this, the company saw a 7.62% rise in annual net profit and proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.32 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:14 IST
RCF Sees Dip in Q4 Profits Amid Lower Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) announced a 24% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.46 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The public-sector company attributed this decline to reduced sales, as stated in their regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Comparatively, RCF recorded a net profit of Rs 95.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income also shrank by 3.86% during the January-March period, totaling Rs 3,729.67 crore, down from Rs 3,879.65 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, RCF reported a net profit increase of 7.62%, reaching Rs 242.45 crore. Despite relatively flat total income of Rs 16,933.64 crore, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.32 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025