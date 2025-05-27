RCF Sees Dip in Q4 Profits Amid Lower Sales

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) announced a 24% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.46 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The public-sector company attributed this decline to reduced sales, as stated in their regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Comparatively, RCF recorded a net profit of Rs 95.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income also shrank by 3.86% during the January-March period, totaling Rs 3,729.67 crore, down from Rs 3,879.65 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, RCF reported a net profit increase of 7.62%, reaching Rs 242.45 crore. Despite relatively flat total income of Rs 16,933.64 crore, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.32 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)