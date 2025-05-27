Left Menu

NR Vandana Tex Industries Launches IPO to Fuel Growth in Textile Market

NR Vandana Tex Industries Limited's Rs. 27.89 crore Initial Public Offering opens, seeking to fund working capital and repay loans. The IPO, with a price band of Rs. 42 to Rs. 45 a share, will list on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The company specializes in premium cotton textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:28 IST
NR Vandana Tex Industries Launches IPO to Fuel Growth in Textile Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NR Vandana Tex Industries Limited is launching a Rs. 27.89 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) from May 28 to May 30. This leading cotton textile company is offering a completely new issue of 61,98,000 shares, priced between Rs. 42 and Rs. 45.

The company aims to utilize the proceeds primarily for working capital requirements and loan repayments. With shares expected to list on the NSE SME Emerge platform on June 4, the IPO reserves allocations for Qualified Institutional Bidders, Non-Institutional Bidders, and retail applicants.

Specializing in the design and manufacture of cotton textiles, NR Vandana Tex serves a vast network nationally, operating under a B2B model. The company, known for its 'Vandana' and 'Tanaya' brands, showcases a strong presence across India, generating most of its revenue from the eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025