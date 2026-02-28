Inferno Engulfs Surat Textile Market, No Casualties Reported

A dramatic blaze erupted at the Millennium-1 Textile Market in Surat on Saturday, wreaking havoc in six shops, officials reported. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the fire, which ignited around 10 a.m.

The fire, originating on the complex's fourth floor, rapidly spread to neighboring shops. A swift response by 15-17 fire tenders contained the situation, according to Harish Gadhavi, divisional fire officer of Surat South West Zone.

The cause of the inferno remains under investigation, though initial suspicions point to an electrical malfunction involving an air conditioner as the likely source.