Inferno Engulfs Surat Textile Market, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Surat's Millennium-1 Textile Market, damaging goods in six shops. No casualties were reported as fire teams managed to control the blaze. The fire is believed to have originated from an electrical malfunction in one shop and spread to adjacent areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic blaze erupted at the Millennium-1 Textile Market in Surat on Saturday, wreaking havoc in six shops, officials reported. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the fire, which ignited around 10 a.m.

The fire, originating on the complex's fourth floor, rapidly spread to neighboring shops. A swift response by 15-17 fire tenders contained the situation, according to Harish Gadhavi, divisional fire officer of Surat South West Zone.

The cause of the inferno remains under investigation, though initial suspicions point to an electrical malfunction involving an air conditioner as the likely source.

