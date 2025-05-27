Left Menu

Jassper Shipping Charts Expansion Course: New Ventures in India and the Gulf

Jassper Shipping embarks on a new growth trajectory for FY 2025-26 by opening offices in Delhi, Vishakhapatnam, and Kolkata, and forming a joint venture in Saudi Arabia and Oman. This expansion aims to establish Jassper as a transcontinental logistics leader offering seamless solutions across key trade corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:05 IST
Jassper Shipping Charts Expansion Course: New Ventures in India and the Gulf
Jassper Shipping now in Delhi, Vizag, Kolkata, Saudi Arabia & Oman -- expanding beyond Singapore & Dubai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jassper Shipping, a standout name in India's logistics sector, is marking the start of FY 2025-26 with ambitious growth strategies. The company is enhancing its footprint by opening new operations in Delhi, Vishakhapatnam, and Kolkata, aligning with its mission to emerge as a transcontinental logistic powerhouse.

The freshly inaugurated offices are strategically placed to strengthen India's connectivity in major maritime and industrial zones. Delhi acts as a pivotal northern logistics hub, while Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata facilitate Eastern Seaboard and Bay of Bengal trade routes. Concurrently, a joint venture in the Middle East propels Jassper into Saudi Arabia and Oman's burgeoning economies, crucial for cross-border logistics and breakbulk cargo handling.

CEO Pushpank Kaushik emphasized the move's significance, stating it transcends mere expansion. The venture reinforces Jassper's dedication to offering top-tier, integrated supply chain services in vibrant markets, including a promising Rs1800 crore revenue target by FY 2029-30. The expansion reflects Jassper Shipping's proactive drive towards consistent innovation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025