Jassper Shipping Charts Expansion Course: New Ventures in India and the Gulf

Jassper Shipping, a standout name in India's logistics sector, is marking the start of FY 2025-26 with ambitious growth strategies. The company is enhancing its footprint by opening new operations in Delhi, Vishakhapatnam, and Kolkata, aligning with its mission to emerge as a transcontinental logistic powerhouse.

The freshly inaugurated offices are strategically placed to strengthen India's connectivity in major maritime and industrial zones. Delhi acts as a pivotal northern logistics hub, while Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata facilitate Eastern Seaboard and Bay of Bengal trade routes. Concurrently, a joint venture in the Middle East propels Jassper into Saudi Arabia and Oman's burgeoning economies, crucial for cross-border logistics and breakbulk cargo handling.

CEO Pushpank Kaushik emphasized the move's significance, stating it transcends mere expansion. The venture reinforces Jassper's dedication to offering top-tier, integrated supply chain services in vibrant markets, including a promising Rs1800 crore revenue target by FY 2029-30. The expansion reflects Jassper Shipping's proactive drive towards consistent innovation and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)