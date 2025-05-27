Left Menu

Vipul Organics Fast-Tracks Greenfield Facility Construction in Gujarat

Vipul Organics' new facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, is under rapid construction with plans to begin production by Q3 of the fiscal year. The project has received crucial regulatory clearances and is 60% complete on the civil work, targeting full completion by August 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:17 IST
Vipul Organics Fast-Tracks Greenfield Facility Construction in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vipul Organics is making swift progress on its greenfield facility located in Sayakha, Gujarat, with plans to start production by the third quarter of this fiscal year. The company has secured essential environmental clearances and resource commitments, paving the way for its upcoming operations.

The company's regulatory filing indicates optimism for phase one of pigment powder production to be ready by Q3 of the fiscal year 2025-26. Currently, 60% of the civil work is complete, with an expected full completion date in August 2025.

In addition to the plant's structural progress, the construction of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has begun and is slated for completion by October 2025, demonstrating Vipul Organics' commitment to environmental compliance and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025