Vipul Organics Fast-Tracks Greenfield Facility Construction in Gujarat

Vipul Organics is making swift progress on its greenfield facility located in Sayakha, Gujarat, with plans to start production by the third quarter of this fiscal year. The company has secured essential environmental clearances and resource commitments, paving the way for its upcoming operations.

The company's regulatory filing indicates optimism for phase one of pigment powder production to be ready by Q3 of the fiscal year 2025-26. Currently, 60% of the civil work is complete, with an expected full completion date in August 2025.

In addition to the plant's structural progress, the construction of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has begun and is slated for completion by October 2025, demonstrating Vipul Organics' commitment to environmental compliance and infrastructure development.

