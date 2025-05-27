Dr Jacob Modumo Appointed Interim CEO of Onderstepoort Biological Products

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring operational continuity and steady leadership, the Board of Onderstepoort Biological Products SOC Ltd (OBP), in consultation with Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, John Steenhuisen, has announced the appointment of Dr Jacob Modumo as the interim Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of Dr Bethuel Nthangeni, who stepped down from the role due to health reasons.

A Leader with Proven Experience

Dr Modumo, a seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership experience, assumes the reins at OBP during a pivotal time. According to OBP Communications Officer Zipho Linda, his deep expertise and strategic mindset make him well-equipped to guide the organization through this transitional period.

“With over 20 years of leadership experience, he is well-positioned to guide the organisation during this transitional period. Dr Modumo is committed to upholding the organisation’s values, advancing its strategic goals, and ensuring the continued delivery of exceptional service to all stakeholders,” said Linda.

His appointment, while interim, signals OBP’s determination to maintain institutional stability and focus on continuity, especially given the critical nature of the organization’s work in animal health and food security.

Upholding OBP’s Mandate and Mission

OBP is a state-owned South African biological manufacturing entity, tasked with the development, production, and distribution of veterinary vaccines. These products play a key role in:

Controlling and preventing animal diseases

Protecting livestock and food sources

Enhancing human health and safeguarding livelihoods

The organization plays a vital part in national food security, supporting the agricultural economy by equipping livestock owners with the tools to prevent outbreaks of highly contagious animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and brucellosis.

Through its continued investment in research, innovation, and production excellence, OBP strives to deliver affordable and accessible vaccines to both commercial farmers and rural communities, reinforcing its mandate through reliable supply chains and partnerships.

Steering OBP Through Transition

As interim CEO, Dr Modumo is expected to focus on stabilizing leadership, reinforcing stakeholder trust, and driving forward key operational priorities. Linda noted that under his leadership, OBP will strengthen efforts to meet the evolving needs of clients, partners, and communities across the country.

“The Board is confident that Dr Modumo will steer the organisation with skill and dedication,” she affirmed.

OBP has faced various operational and strategic challenges in recent years, including pressures related to vaccine shortages and modernization needs in production infrastructure. Dr Modumo’s interim leadership is seen as a crucial bridge to ongoing reforms and renewal within the organization.

Search for Permanent CEO Underway

While Dr Modumo leads the organization on an interim basis, the OBP Board has initiated a formal search process to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer. The Board’s vision is to appoint a forward-thinking leader who can drive long-term growth, navigate regulatory dynamics, and position OBP as a regional leader in animal vaccine innovation.

The future CEO will be tasked with expanding OBP’s footprint beyond South African borders, exploring export markets, and bolstering the organization’s capacity to respond swiftly to emerging animal health threats, particularly in the face of climate change and zoonotic diseases.

A Critical Public Health Institution

Established over a century ago, OBP remains one of South Africa’s most strategic state-owned entities in the biological sciences sector. Its contributions are pivotal not only for agriculture and food production but also for public health, as it helps reduce the risk of animal-to-human disease transmission.

With Dr Modumo at the helm during this interim period, the institution enters a phase of consolidation and forward planning, setting the stage for renewed momentum in vaccine innovation and disease control.