NMDC's Profitable Gains and Strategic Roadmap

State-run NMDC has announced a 5% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,483.18 crore for the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by enhanced revenue from iron ore and pellets sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,415.62 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing.

NMDC's quarterly total income surged by approximately 9% to Rs 7,497.17 crore compared to Rs 6,908.37 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For the full fiscal year FY25, net profit grew over 17% to Rs 6,538.82 crore from Rs 5,571.25 crore in FY24. Total income climbed to Rs 25,498.84 crore from Rs 22,678.73 crore in the corresponding period.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, pending shareholder approval, and an interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per share has been disbursed for FY 2024-25.

Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation, aiming to reach a 100 MTPA target within the next five years. The company highlighted a 13.31 million tonne iron ore production and 12.67 million tonne in sales for the quarter.

