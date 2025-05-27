Left Menu

NMDC's Profitable Gains and Strategic Roadmap

State-run NMDC reported a 5% rise in net profit to Rs 1,483.18 crore for the March quarter, propelled by stronger iron ore and pellets sales. The company aims to achieve 100 MTPA over five years, focusing on innovation and sustainability to drive progress and maintain momentum.

State-run NMDC has announced a 5% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,483.18 crore for the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by enhanced revenue from iron ore and pellets sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,415.62 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24, as disclosed in a recent exchange filing.

NMDC's quarterly total income surged by approximately 9% to Rs 7,497.17 crore compared to Rs 6,908.37 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For the full fiscal year FY25, net profit grew over 17% to Rs 6,538.82 crore from Rs 5,571.25 crore in FY24. Total income climbed to Rs 25,498.84 crore from Rs 22,678.73 crore in the corresponding period.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, pending shareholder approval, and an interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per share has been disbursed for FY 2024-25.

Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation, aiming to reach a 100 MTPA target within the next five years. The company highlighted a 13.31 million tonne iron ore production and 12.67 million tonne in sales for the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

