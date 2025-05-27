PG Electroplast Promoters Divest 5.3% Stake Amid Strategic Transactions

On Tuesday, three promoters of PG Electroplast divested a combined 5.3% stake in the company, raising Rs 1,132 crore through open market transactions on the BSE.

Following the transactions, PG Electroplast promoters Vikas Gupta, Anurag Gupta, and Vishal Gupta's combined holding in the company decreased from 49.37% to 44.07%.

Meanwhile, the Singapore government and Motilal Oswal Asset Management have increased their stakes in PG Electroplast, acquiring a total of 1.91% for Rs 408.22 crore. Despite these developments, PG Electroplast's shares recorded a slight decline of 0.14% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)