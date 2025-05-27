Bengaluru Reinforces Towing Policy to Tackle Traffic Chaos

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has announced a revival of vehicle towing in designated no-parking zones across Bengaluru. This initiative aims to mitigate escalating traffic congestion throughout the city, which has been severely impacted by indiscriminately parked vehicles.

Addressing reporters after a strategic meeting with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Parameshwara highlighted the shift from rented towing services to utilizing police vehicles and personnel for enforcement. He emphasized the need for a coordinated effort between the police department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to tackle growing traffic challenges, particularly those exacerbated by rainfall.

Data reveal that of the 167 congestion points identified, certain areas like Hebbal and Silk Board junctions face severe congestion. With over 1.3 crore vehicles on the roads, immediate solutions are imperative. Parameshwara has directed the traffic police to propose actionable recommendations to the government for short-term and immediate action to alleviate the situation.

