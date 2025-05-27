Left Menu

Bengaluru Reinforces Towing Policy to Tackle Traffic Chaos

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced the revival of vehicle towing in Bengaluru's no-parking zones to alleviate severe traffic congestion. He emphasized using police vehicles for towing, coordinating solutions with city authorities, and addressing the challenges of high traffic pressure and frequent rainfall-related disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:08 IST
Bengaluru Reinforces Towing Policy to Tackle Traffic Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has announced a revival of vehicle towing in designated no-parking zones across Bengaluru. This initiative aims to mitigate escalating traffic congestion throughout the city, which has been severely impacted by indiscriminately parked vehicles.

Addressing reporters after a strategic meeting with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Parameshwara highlighted the shift from rented towing services to utilizing police vehicles and personnel for enforcement. He emphasized the need for a coordinated effort between the police department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to tackle growing traffic challenges, particularly those exacerbated by rainfall.

Data reveal that of the 167 congestion points identified, certain areas like Hebbal and Silk Board junctions face severe congestion. With over 1.3 crore vehicles on the roads, immediate solutions are imperative. Parameshwara has directed the traffic police to propose actionable recommendations to the government for short-term and immediate action to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025