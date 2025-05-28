Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as Tariff Respite and Consumer Confidence Boost Investor Morale

Wall Street saw a significant surge due to President Trump's tariff relief and a rise in consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led gains, driven by momentum in AI-related stocks. The S&P 500 and other indexes recorded notable increases, despite previous market volatility from tariff uncertainty.

Updated: 28-05-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:33 IST
Wall Street witnessed a remarkable upswing on Tuesday, catalyzed by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest decision to ease tariffs, coupled with an unexpected rise in consumer confidence. The surge propelled all three major U.S. stock indexes upward, with tech stocks, notably those in the 'magnificent seven' AI group, spearheading the advance in the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 now hovers 5% below its all-time high reached in February, after previously plummeting nearly 19% due to volatile tariff announcements under President Trump. 'When Trump came out with strong tariff statements in early April, markets reacted with significant downturns,' noted Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser. 'However, the rebound witnessed has been equally swift as investors process the changing landscape.'

In a recent development, President Trump has postponed a substantial 50% tariff against the European Union, now scheduled to take effect on July 9, aiming to provide room for negotiations. According to Nolte, investors have adapted to Trump's tactics, likening them to a strategic poker game. Economic conditions also appear promising, as consumer confidence soared by 14.4%, offsetting a sharp decline in core capital goods orders, a key indicator of corporate investment willingness.

