Nvidia's Earnings Highlight Technology and Bond Market Dynamics

Nvidia's earnings results are set to capture market attention, especially regarding U.S. technology restrictions on China. Company revenue is expected to surge, but China-related uncertainties persist. Additionally, global bond markets face volatility as demand diminishes and long-end yields rise. Other financial developments include New Zealand's interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:01 IST
On Wednesday, Nvidia's earnings results will be a significant focus for the markets, examining the impact of U.S. technology restrictions on China. Analysts predict a 66.2% increase in the company's first-quarter revenue, yet uncertainties regarding its China operations loom despite new market openings.

Concurrent developments include turbulence in global bond markets, with diminished demand for Japan's 40-year government bond auction highlighting growing fiscal deficit concerns. Long-end bond yields have surged amid selloffs, particularly within nations like the U.S. and Japan, as inflation worries and government spending rise.

Investor nervousness is further fueled by potential U.S. tariff policy changes. Meanwhile, New Zealand's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate in response to economic growth risks from altering U.S. trade strategies, indicating a deeper easing cycle than previously forecast.

