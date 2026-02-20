Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Laying Foundations

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, continued his two-day visit to Assam, emphasizing the strategic importance of the state in the electoral landscape. His itinerary included events of national significance, attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior state officials.

On Saturday, Shah is set to participate in the CRPF's annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, a landmark event held in the Northeast for the first time. He will also initiate the new campus project for the 10th Assam police battalion, marking the state's progress in security infrastructure.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, targeting 17 states, from Assam's Cachar district. Additionally, he assessed the Indo-Bangladesh border security and addressed locals, affirming the BJP's commitment to maintaining Assam's prosperity as they aim for a third consecutive electoral victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)