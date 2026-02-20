Left Menu

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Laying Foundations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Assam as part of his two-day tour, highlighting the state's significance in upcoming elections. His visit included attending a CRPF parade, launching the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, and inspecting the Indo-Bangladesh border. The BJP is focused on retaining power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:07 IST
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Laying Foundations
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, continued his two-day visit to Assam, emphasizing the strategic importance of the state in the electoral landscape. His itinerary included events of national significance, attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior state officials.

On Saturday, Shah is set to participate in the CRPF's annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, a landmark event held in the Northeast for the first time. He will also initiate the new campus project for the 10th Assam police battalion, marking the state's progress in security infrastructure.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, targeting 17 states, from Assam's Cachar district. Additionally, he assessed the Indo-Bangladesh border security and addressed locals, affirming the BJP's commitment to maintaining Assam's prosperity as they aim for a third consecutive electoral victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026