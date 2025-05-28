Left Menu

Indian Markets Open Flat Amid Global Volatility and Domestic Data Focus

Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday, contrasting a strong performance by US and Asian markets. BSE Sensex fell slightly, while Nifty 50 edged up. Investors witnessed non-directional trading amidst looming monthly expiry, Covid concerns, and global geopolitical developments. Key economic indicators await release this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:26 IST
Indian Markets Open Flat Amid Global Volatility and Domestic Data Focus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an early Wednesday session, India's stock markets witnessed a cautious start despite promising signals from US and Asian peers. The BSE Sensex dipped by 94 points to 81,457.61, while the Nifty 50 managed a modest gain, rising 6.30 points to 24,832.50.

Nifty FMCG led sectoral declines at the NSE, falling 1.22%, with Metal, Consumer Durables, and Auto sectors following. Conversely, Nifty IT increased by 0.5%, along with gains in Nifty PSU bank and Reality indices, each up by 0.3%. Market participants engaged in non-directional trading as monthly expiry loomed.

Market expert Ajay Bagga noted the volatility, linking it to global market movements post-Memorial Day and geopolitical tensions. Investors are eyeing crucial economic releases, including India's industrial production data and GDP figures, which are expected to influence market dynamics in the coming days.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025