Indian Markets Open Flat Amid Global Volatility and Domestic Data Focus

In an early Wednesday session, India's stock markets witnessed a cautious start despite promising signals from US and Asian peers. The BSE Sensex dipped by 94 points to 81,457.61, while the Nifty 50 managed a modest gain, rising 6.30 points to 24,832.50.

Nifty FMCG led sectoral declines at the NSE, falling 1.22%, with Metal, Consumer Durables, and Auto sectors following. Conversely, Nifty IT increased by 0.5%, along with gains in Nifty PSU bank and Reality indices, each up by 0.3%. Market participants engaged in non-directional trading as monthly expiry loomed.

Market expert Ajay Bagga noted the volatility, linking it to global market movements post-Memorial Day and geopolitical tensions. Investors are eyeing crucial economic releases, including India's industrial production data and GDP figures, which are expected to influence market dynamics in the coming days.