World Bank Backs $130M One Health Program to Tackle Health Risks in Central Asia

In a landmark decision to bolster regional health systems, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved an initial $60 million financing package to launch the One Health Program in Central Asia, a pioneering initiative aimed at jointly combating threats to human, animal, and environmental health across five countries. The approval marks the first phase of a broader $130 million regional effort, set to be implemented from 2025 to 2032.

The initial financing includes a $30 million concessional credit for the Kyrgyz Republic, a $30 million grant for Tajikistan, and an additional $1.79 million grant for each country from the Pandemic Fund to support pandemic preparedness and response activities. The broader program will eventually encompass Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

“The World Bank is committed to helping countries address these issues and access global expertise in implementing the One Health approach—an important step toward a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous future for Central Asia and neighboring regions,” said Shobha Shetty, World Bank Global Director for Agriculture and Food.

The One Health Approach: A Regional Imperative

The One Health approach emphasizes a collaborative, multi-sectoral strategy that recognizes the interconnection between people, animals, and the environment. In Central Asia, this approach is increasingly vital given the region’s:

High exposure to zoonotic diseases (diseases that jump from animals to humans),

Escalating antimicrobial resistance (AMR),

Food safety challenges,

And shared environmental vulnerabilities, such as land degradation and climate-related risks.

These issues are compounded by cross-border animal migration, rising regional trade, and growing human mobility, all of which create a complex web of risk that requires coordinated responses across countries and sectors.

“To implement the One Health approach effectively in Central Asia, stronger national and regional governance is essential,” added Shetty. “Translating regional agreements into action remains a significant challenge.”

Building a Framework for Regional Collaboration

The program builds upon the momentum created in November 2023, when representatives from Central Asia’s health, agriculture, and environment ministries endorsed the Central Asia One Health Framework for Action—a regional strategy developed with World Bank support.

The One Health Program will now turn this framework into concrete action, including the creation of a regional coordination entity. This coordinating secretariat, to be hosted by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, will oversee:

Cross-border knowledge sharing and training

Joint policy and technical coordination

Workforce development, particularly in veterinary and public health sectors

“The program will help strengthen public health and veterinary services at the national and regional levels,” said Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Director for Central Asia. “This will result in greater agricultural competitiveness, enhanced intra-regional trade, and new job creation.”

Focus of Phase One: Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

The first phase of the One Health Program focuses on capacity building and institutional development in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, including:

Establishing national coordination structures and digital platforms to facilitate multi-sector collaboration

Modernizing laboratory networks and equipping them for zoonotic and foodborne disease testing

Creating rapid response systems to contain outbreaks in both animals and humans

Supporting animal identification and traceability systems for better surveillance

Developing post-graduate training and certification programs for health and veterinary professionals, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration

The investments aim to close significant infrastructure and coordination gaps in these countries, especially as health services struggle to manage simultaneous risks in fragile ecosystems.

A Regional Vision for Sustainable Health Security

The One Health Program aligns with a growing global consensus that pandemic prevention and sustainable development must be addressed together. It also positions Central Asia to better meet international obligations under frameworks like the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA).

The program’s expected long-term benefits include:

Enhanced disease surveillance and response capacity

Stronger cross-sectoral partnerships

Resilient health and food systems

Economic gains through improved agricultural exports and food safety compliance

A Global Model for Regional Health Cooperation

As part of the World Bank’s broader agenda to prevent future pandemics and enhance global health security, the One Health Program in Central Asia stands out as a regional model that integrates development, health, and environmental stewardship.

“This program is about equipping countries with the tools and knowledge to prevent future health crises, while simultaneously improving public services and boosting the economy,” Proskuryakova concluded.

With implementation set to begin in 2025, the One Health Program is poised to become a cornerstone of Central Asia’s health security architecture for years to come.