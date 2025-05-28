CEO K Krithivasan's Pay Soars Amid Shifting Tech Landscape
K Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, secured a Rs 26.52 crore remuneration in FY25, a 4.6% increase. His package is 330 times the median salary of TCS employees. TCS also noted a decrease in R&D spending amidst tech evolution. Female employees make up 35% of their workforce.
Tata Consultancy Services' CEO K Krithivasan received a remuneration of Rs 26.52 crore for FY25, reflecting a 4.6% increase, according to the company's latest annual report. The remuneration is about 330 times the median salary at TCS, which employs over 6.07 lakh people.
Despite the rising executive compensation, TCS reported a decline in its research and development expenditure, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of total turnover. R&D spending in FY25 was Rs 2,630 crore compared to Rs 2,751 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a reduction in its share of overall revenues from 1.1% to 1%.
The report also highlights a 35% female workforce and an uptick in reported sexual harassment cases. It indicates that while global economic activity faces challenges, there are resilience opportunities through clearer trade agreements and innovation-driven policy responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
