PepsiCo India's Robust Financial Performance in 2024: A Testament to Resilience

PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd reported considerable financial growth in 2024, achieving consolidated revenues of Rs 9,096.62 crore and profits amounting to Rs 883.39 crore, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The total consolidated income, including other revenue streams, was Rs 9,268.04 crore for the year.

The company has shown resiliency amid challenging market conditions, buoyed by robust marketing strategies and consumer-centric innovations. PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha emphasized the role of talented teams in achieving these results, setting the stage for ambitious growth plans over the coming years.

Further highlighting the company's strong performance, Vice President & CFO Kaushik Mitra noted improvements in profit margins over the last reporting periods, underscoring the business model's strength. PepsiCo's expansion in India since 1989 has significantly contributed to its international success, enhancing the multinational's convenient foods business and maintaining its marketplace momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)