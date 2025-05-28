Emerging Markets Steady Amid Dollar Firmness and Anticipation for Nvidia Results
Emerging market stocks and currencies remained steady with minimal fluctuations as the dollar strengthened. Central and Eastern European stocks rose slightly, but currencies faced pressure. Romania's leu gained amid budget deficit news. Investor focus is now on Nvidia's results, while Hungary's hawkish central bank stance provided some support to the forint.
Emerging market assets experienced minimal movements on Wednesday, as the dollar strengthened, capturing investors' attention alongside upcoming financial results from AI leader Nvidia.
The MSCI index indicated a flat trend in emerging market currencies, with its equity counterpart increasing by 0.1%. Central and Eastern European stocks showed a nearly 0.2% rise. However, currencies in these regions faced minor declines against the euro, except for Romania's leu, which gained 0.3% amid economic deficit concerns.
Further movements were observed in Hungary, where the forint was supported by a central bank decision to maintain interest rates while adopting a hawkish stance due to inflation risks. Investor focus has now shifted towards Nvidia's forthcoming results, keenly anticipated for broader market impact. Meanwhile, the South African rand remained stable as the central bank's rate decision loomed, signaling expected adjustments in borrowing costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariffs and Inflation: Navigating Economic Challenges
Market Momentum Stalls as Inflation Fears Rise
Retail Inflation Hits 6-Year Low, Eases RBI's Concerns
Retail inflation eases to 3.16 pc in April from 3.34 pc in March, the lowest since July 2019: Govt data.
Austria's Budget Deficit Dilemma: A Financial Forecast