Triveni Engineering Sees Profits Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd recently announced a 16% rise in its net profit to Rs 187.12 crore for the quarter ending March. The company's total income increased to Rs 1,934.53 crore. However, the annual net profit saw a decline, despite a rise in total income.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has announced positive financial results for the quarter ending March, with a notable 16 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.12 crore. This comes as a significant jump from the Rs 161.04 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,934.53 crore, marking a substantial increase from Rs 1,563.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to the company's latest regulatory filing on Tuesday. This rise in revenue highlights the company's robust performance in the market.

Despite the quarterly gains, Triveni Engineering's annual net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25 fell to Rs 238.26 crore from Rs 395.16 crore the previous year. However, overall total income has improved, climbing to Rs 6,865.58 crore from Rs 6,213.42 crore, underscoring growth in its sugar, alcohol, power transmission, and water sectors.

