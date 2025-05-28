Finland Boosts Borrowing to Enhance Security

In a strategic move, Finland's government has announced a proposal to augment its net borrowing by 944 million euros. This decision is motivated by a reinforced commitment to strengthening both internal and external security measures.

The finance ministry's second supplementary budget for 2025 suggests raising net borrowing to roughly 13.2 billion euros, surpassing the formerly projected 12.3 billion euros. This marks a notable shift in the nation's fiscal strategy, emphasizing security investments.

The proposed budget change is set to be presented to the Finnish parliament, where lawmakers will engage in discussions and eventually cast their votes. The conversion rate used is $1 equating to 0.8827 euros.

