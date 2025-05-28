Maharashtra Unveils AI-Equipped 'Smart' Buses to Enhance Passenger Safety
Maharashtra's state transport unveiled a new AI-equipped 'smart' bus with advanced safety and digital features, enhancing passenger security and driver efficiency. The bus, which includes collision warning systems and surveillance, is set to modernize public transport, marking a significant step towards improved safety in state transportation.
Maharashtra's state transport utility, MSRTC, has introduced a groundbreaking 'smart' bus equipped with digital and safety features aimed at improving passenger security and driver effectiveness. The bus, inspected by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, includes advanced systems that alert drivers to potential collisions, enhancing safety.
The bus, set to run on the Thane-Nagpur route, boasts the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which provides alerts for potential crashes, pedestrian collisions, and lane changes. It also includes blind spot cameras for a comprehensive 360-degree view and monitors drivers for signs of fatigue.
With real-time passenger counting and an internal driver assistance screen, the bus supports safer navigation. It features a mobile NVR system with 4G connectivity and GPS for tracking and data storage. Additionally, external LED screens and a public address system enhance communication, prioritizing passenger safety.
