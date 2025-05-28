Greece Tightens Stance on Rejected Asylum Seekers with Stricter Legislation
Greece plans to implement stricter regulations on rejected asylum seekers with the intention of accelerating their deportation. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasizes harsher penalties and enhanced return mechanisms amidst the ongoing migration challenges faced by the country.
Greece is taking significant steps to bolster its immigration policies, introducing tougher measures against rejected asylum seekers. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new legislation designed to impose stricter penalties on those who enter or remain illegally in the country after their asylum applications are denied.
These measures aim to streamline the return process of migrants to their home countries by employing a more efficient and equitable system requiring parliamentary approval before enactment. Despite a reduction in migrant arrivals, the Greek government remains resolute in addressing the politically delicate issue of migration.
In response to recent increases in sea arrivals from Libya, the European Union has proposed amendments facilitating the deportation of rejected asylum seekers to third countries considered safe by the bloc, a move aimed at relieving pressure on Greece's asylum systems.
