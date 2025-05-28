RHI Magnesita's Resilient Turnaround: Cash Flow Peaks Amid Challenges

RHI Magnesita India, a key player in the refractory industry, announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a significant recovery from the Rs 257.89 crore net loss reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's total income for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 918.85 crore, a slight decline from Rs 947.47 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Despite facing flat shipment volumes and a challenging market, RHI Magnesita maintained its business resilience, achieving its highest-ever cash flow in FY25.

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, pending shareholder approval, and appointed Azim Syed as a whole-time director. RHI Magnesita, serving over 70 countries, remains a global leader in supplying high-grade refractory products essential for various high-temperature industries.

