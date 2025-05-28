Left Menu

Ryanair Grounds Tel Aviv Flights Amid Security Concerns

Ryanair has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31. This decision comes amid ongoing security concerns at Ben Gurion Airport. The airline's CEO, Michael O'Leary, expressed frustration over the situation, indicating the possibility of redirecting aircraft to alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ryanair has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31, citing persistent security challenges at Israel's main airport.

The decision to extend the suspension was made public by the low-cost airline on Wednesday, affecting travelers amidst the busy summer travel season.

Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, highlighted the company's growing impatience with the security disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, suggesting that the airline might consider deploying its aircraft to alternative destinations if the issues persist.

