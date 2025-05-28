BAT Divests Stake in ITC: Strategic Moves for Financial Flexibility

British American Tobacco (BAT) has trimmed its stake in Indian FMCG giant ITC, reducing its shareholding from 25.44% to 22.94% by offloading a 2.5% share for Rs 12,941 crore.

The transaction, executed through open market deals at an average price of Rs 413 per share, grants BAT a financial boost and supports its strategic commitments.

Proceeds will fund BAT's share buyback programme, extending it by 200 million pounds, and enhance the group's financial agility amid its global transformation goals.