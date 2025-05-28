Government Cracks Down on 'Dark Patterns' in E-commerce: A Call for Fair Consumer Practices

In a move to protect consumer interests, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has issued a stern warning to e-commerce platforms to comply with government guidelines on 'dark patterns.'

'Dark patterns' refer to deceptive user interface designs that mislead or manipulate consumers into unintended choices. Joshi announced the formation of a joint working group to oversee adherence to these guidelines and stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in digital marketplaces.

The government, having identified 13 types of 'dark patterns,' has stressed full compliance. More than 50 e-commerce platforms attended a meeting discussing these consumer concerns, indicating a significant effort towards fairer digital consumer practices.