Government Cracks Down on 'Dark Patterns' in E-commerce: A Call for Fair Consumer Practices
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges e-commerce platforms to adhere to government guidelines against deceptive interface designs called 'dark patterns.' A joint working group will ensure effective compliance. Consumer concerns were discussed with major e-commerce players participating, highlighting the government's commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring transparent digital marketplaces.
- Country:
- India
In a move to protect consumer interests, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has issued a stern warning to e-commerce platforms to comply with government guidelines on 'dark patterns.'
'Dark patterns' refer to deceptive user interface designs that mislead or manipulate consumers into unintended choices. Joshi announced the formation of a joint working group to oversee adherence to these guidelines and stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in digital marketplaces.
The government, having identified 13 types of 'dark patterns,' has stressed full compliance. More than 50 e-commerce platforms attended a meeting discussing these consumer concerns, indicating a significant effort towards fairer digital consumer practices.
ALSO READ
Justice Khanna's Legacy: A Champion of Constitutional Values and Judicial Transparency
Sweeping Health Developments: From Drug Pricing to Vaccine Transparency
Court Orders Transparency: Von der Leyen's Texts with Pfizer Revealed
Safeguarding Students: Maharashtra's New School Safety Guidelines
EU Court Rules in Favor of Transparency: Pfizer Text Message Case