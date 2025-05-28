India's Bullet Train Progress: First Slab Cast at Virar Station

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has announced the casting of the first concrete slab at the upcoming bullet train station in Virar, marking a critical development in India's high-speed rail infrastructure.

This milestone is an essential step toward the track-laying operations for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. The slab measures 50 metres by 35.32 metres and is approximately 300 mm thick, utilizing 1,555 cubic metres of concrete.

The Virar station, pivotal to India's inaugural bullet train project, features a dual-level design and echoes local natural terrain, aiming to marry modern engineering with regional character. Subsequent phases will focus on completing the remaining slabs and advancing track infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)