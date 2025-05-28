Left Menu

India's Bullet Train Progress: First Slab Cast at Virar Station

The casting of the first slab at the Virar bullet train station marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail project. The station's design is inspired by the local geography, and the project aims to redefine travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with efficient, state-of-the-art facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:06 IST
India's Bullet Train Progress: First Slab Cast at Virar Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has announced the casting of the first concrete slab at the upcoming bullet train station in Virar, marking a critical development in India's high-speed rail infrastructure.

This milestone is an essential step toward the track-laying operations for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. The slab measures 50 metres by 35.32 metres and is approximately 300 mm thick, utilizing 1,555 cubic metres of concrete.

The Virar station, pivotal to India's inaugural bullet train project, features a dual-level design and echoes local natural terrain, aiming to marry modern engineering with regional character. Subsequent phases will focus on completing the remaining slabs and advancing track infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025