Tiger Logistics Roars with Impressive Profit Growth and Revenue Surge

Tiger Logistics has announced a substantial 59.9 per cent increase in its net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 6.44 crore. The impressive growth was largely attributed to rising revenues, which surged by 23.5 per cent to hit Rs 114.50 crore.

This noteworthy performance contrasts with their previous year's Q4 FY24 figures, where net profits were recorded at Rs 4.02 crore, as the company reported in an exchange filing. The annual revenues further climbed to Rs 536.30 crore from the preceding Rs 240.25 crore, marking more than a doubling.

The Chief Managing Director, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, attributed this success to substantial increases in sea and air cargo volumes, alongside strategic expansions in government logistics. The company has secured significant contracts with entities such as BHEL, HPCL, and BEML, further solidifying its footprint in the sector.

