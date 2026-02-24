Left Menu

Rising Star: Nakli Yash Mehta's Cinematic Journey

Nakli Yash Mehta, a filmmaker from Gujarat, garners international acclaim, securing a key role as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production. His diverse work spans short films, documentaries, and advertising, earning recognition at global festivals and contributing to major brand campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:03 IST
Rising Star: Nakli Yash Mehta's Cinematic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

India's film landscape is witnessing the rise of a promising filmmaker, Nakli Yash Mehta, who has just stepped into a pivotal role as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production.

Hailing from Gujarat and now based in Mumbai, Mehta has built an impressive portfolio in short films and advertising.

With international festival accolades under his belt, his appointment as Creative Head comes as Cinemaan Production seeks to expand its storytelling approach across digital fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026