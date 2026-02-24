Rising Star: Nakli Yash Mehta's Cinematic Journey
Nakli Yash Mehta, a filmmaker from Gujarat, garners international acclaim, securing a key role as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production. His diverse work spans short films, documentaries, and advertising, earning recognition at global festivals and contributing to major brand campaigns.
India's film landscape is witnessing the rise of a promising filmmaker, Nakli Yash Mehta, who has just stepped into a pivotal role as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production.
Hailing from Gujarat and now based in Mumbai, Mehta has built an impressive portfolio in short films and advertising.
With international festival accolades under his belt, his appointment as Creative Head comes as Cinemaan Production seeks to expand its storytelling approach across digital fronts.
