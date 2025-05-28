SAIL's Strategic Moves Boost Profits Amid Challenges
State-run steel major SAIL has announced an impressive over 11% growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,250.98 crore, mainly fueled by increased revenues. This marks a notable rise from the January-March profit of Rs 1,125.68 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.
SAIL's operating revenue also saw a boost in Q4 of FY25, climbing to Rs 29,316.14 crore from Rs 27,958.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Expenses amounted to Rs 28,020.56 crore, seeing an increase compared to Rs 26,473.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
Despite the pressures from international tariffs, SAIL's Chairman and Managing Director, Amarendu Prakash, stressed the company's resilience and commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable growth. Moving forward, SAIL plans to focus on innovation and cost reduction to expand in line with the National Steel Policy, supported by favorable government policies.
